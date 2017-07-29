FG Solicits China’s Support in Combating Cyber Crime 

By Alex Enumah in Abuja



The Federal government yesterday expressed desire for China’s support in the fight against cybercrime, noting that China was one country that had recorded tremendous success in her bid to curb the menace.

Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, who made the appeal Thursday night in Abuja, at an event to mark the 90th Anniversary of the founding of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) noted that China was far ahead of Nigeria in the area of cybercrime control, hence would be in a better position to assist Nigeria.

Olonisakin, who was represented by the Director Defence Information, Maj-Gen. John Enenche however remarked that China was responsible for the training of some of the best hands in Nigeria’s military.

“Some of the best hands were trained in China. We wouldn’t have had such capacity of officers without China”, he said.

Apart from training, the Defense Chief also noted that China cooperated with Nigeria at the time of the country’s need, particularly in terms of providing equipment.

In an interview with newsmen at the event, Enenche however said Nigeria, would embrace the deployment of research as a tool in developing and transforming the nation’s military in order to effectively carry out its mandate of protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

Enenche, who admitted he was impressed by the display of power by the Chinese Army stated that there was no doubt lessons for Nigeria from the progress the PLA had made in the 90 years of its existence.

“Our Army is 154 years old and I will tell you objectively that comparatively the PLA has done so well. “They have advanced so much and you can see the technology, the equipment they have and they have their production line; so it is wonderful to celebrate with them.

“ What I am taking back to the Armed Forces through the Chief of Defence staff is to ensure that we remain focused and develop our research and development more.

“Already it is in the pipeline; the defence headquarters has created an independent research agency of which we have got the backing of the political masters.

“A bill has been passed in that regard; before long we will grow, just like China,” he said.

He further commended relations between the both countries in the areas of security and intelligence sharing.

Senior Colonel Wang Runxu, Military, Naval and Air Attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria said the relationship between both countries had “unceasingly developed for decades”.

Runxu recalled several visits made by the governments of both countries and added that such visits promoted the relationship between Nigeria and China.

“In the military area, the friendly exchange and pragmatic cooperation between the PLA and the Nigerian Armed Forces are fruitful.

“The cooperation in the defence industry and arms trade between our two countries has been strengthened.

“The equipment of military trade and donation from China to Nigeria played a positive role in counterterrorism, safeguarding maritime and airspace security and other military operations by the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“For years the PLA has provided dozens of slots on annual basis for Nigerian officers to participate in military training courses in China which effectively promoted understanding and cooperation between the two militaries.”

He expressed optimism in the sustenance of military cooperation between both countries.

He also noted that the PLA has been an active contributor to world peace regional stability contributing the largest number of troops to UN Peacekeeping missions among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.