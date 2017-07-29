Daisy Danjuma Warms Up For 65th Birthday

Senator Daisy Danjuma is blessed in so many ways. She is brainy and beautiful. Besides, everything about her points to one thing; divine grace.

In a few days, she will turn 65. But it can be said that being advanced in age has not taken a toll on her beauty. In other words, she is grandly gliding to the septuagenarian club.

Interestingly, Danjuma, the Executive Vice Chairman, South Atlantic Petroleum, who commands deep respect from young and old, tells whoever cares to listen that she is still in tune with the modern trends in the fashion world. She is a showstopper any day, any time.

Danjuma, a Law graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, began her career as a state counsel in Lagos State Ministry of Justice (Department of Public Prosecutions). She was a pioneer legal counsel to the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria before working for the investment bank, Nigerian Acceptances Ltd. (NAL). She spent the next decade as company secretary/legal adviser to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) before moving into private practice. She is a former chairman of SAPETRO (1999-2003).

In 2003, she was elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where she served on numerous committees, most notably as Chairman of the ECOWAS Parliament’s Women and Children’s Rights Committee and Senate Committee Chairman on Women Affairs and Youth Development.

She is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School, a member of the International Bar Association (IBA), The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the International Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA), among others.