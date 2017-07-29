10  Burnt Beyond Recognition in Kogi Auto Crash

By Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja



No fewer than 10 people lost their lives in a fatal motor accident along Lokoja-Abuja federal highway yesterday when a petrol tanker was engulfed by fire.

THISDAY reliably gathered that the accident occurred at about 4pm on Friday at Felele, a town in the outskirts of Lokoja when a fuel-laden tanker was engulfed by fire, killing the occupants and passengers in Hiace bus and some Keke NAPEP that was following the tanker.

The sources furthered disclosed that the petrol tanker burst into flame before other vehicles were also affected by the searing heat of the inferno.

Some passengers in the Hiace bus were burnt beyond recognition while several other passengers suffered several degrees of burns due to magnitudes of the inferno.

Some houses or shops along the road were almost razed by the fire but for the quick intervention of people and members of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

However the accident led to severe traffic snarl as vehicles travelling from the north and southern part of the country had to stop due to the accident.

Some motorists travelling to the south had to make a detour bypassing Lokoja town to avoid the holdup.

Meanwhile, members of Federal Road Safety Commission.

Nigerian Security, Civil Defence Corps and the Nigerian Police had been drafted to the scene to control the situation while those that lost their lives were taken to the morgue at the Specialist Hospital Lokoja.