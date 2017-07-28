National Legal Adviser, Banire, Not Suspended, Says APC

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that its National Legal Adviser, Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN), has not been suspended by the party.

In a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdulahi, the party urged its Lagos State chapter to explore available avenues for conflict resolution within the party in order to resolve any issue it has.

“The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has been drawn to the purported suspension of the party’s National Legal Adviser, Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN), by the party’s executive committee in Mushin Local Government area of Lagos State.

“We wish to state categorically that the purported suspension is a nullity as the local chapter of the party does not have such powers to suspend a national officer.

“According to the party’s constitution, such powers reside with the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party,” it said.

Details later…