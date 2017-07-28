Nasarawa Embarks on Headcount

The Nasarawa State Government has ordered a state-wide enumeration exercise geared towards assessing the infrastructural and developmental needs of citizens of the state for quick implementation.

A statement issued thursday by the Commissioner for Information, Abdul- Hamid Y. Kwara, said the census was ordered by Governor Umaru Tanko Al’Makura in line with his vision to usher in an era of inclusive development.

According to Kwara, in spite of government best efforts, many citizens and residents have continued to lament lack of basic social amenities in parts of the state.

The objective is to obtain and secure demographic data that will guide the administration in the provision of social amenities, such as housing, roads and rural infrastructure including water and electricity, that are lacking in some parts of the state.

The statement said in the course of the exercise, enumerators would be visiting homes and offices across the state to administer questionnaires to residents and workers on their needs.

“The Nasarawa State Government is therefore using this medium to call on all residents of the state, to cooperate with the enumerators and respond appropriately in order to ensure that the objectives of the exercise are achieved.

“In addition, the state government wishes to state unequivocally that this exercise is not just for the indigenes of Nasarawa State, but for non-indigenes and residents,” said the statement.