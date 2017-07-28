FCMB Rewards More Loyal Customers

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has continued to fulfil its promise to reward customers through its on-going reward scheme tagged: ‘FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 4,’ after another draws that was held recently.

The exercise, the second since the ‘season 4’of the promo, began in March this year. It was held at the regional and zonal levels of the bank across Nigeria. It was witnessed by officials of Consumer Protection Council (CPC), National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), community leaders, customers of FCMB and other dignitaries from all walks of life.

According to a statement, the latest lucky customers to win N1 million each at the regional draws were Bright Odimegwu (Lagos); Usman Yusuf (Abuja & North); Chigozie Egwuonye (South-west) and Clement Nwosu (South-east & South-south).

In addition, 640 other customers of the bank won various gift items, ranging from LED televisions, power generating sets, decoders, tablets, smart phones and other consolation prizes at the electronic selection exercise that took place.

The promo, which would end in November 2017, was designed to provide extra empowerment and create value for customers of the bank, while encouraging financial inclusion and savings culture.

The promo is targeted at all segments of the society, especially existing and potential savings account customers of the bank. This however, excludes salary and domiciliary account holders.

Speaking on how to participate in the promo, the Executive Director, Retail Banking of the bank, Mr. Olu Akanmu, said all an existing or a new customer of the bank needs to do is to increase his or her balance by N10,000 in any of the eligible savings account and maintain it for 30 days to qualify for the zonal and regional electronic selection of winners where the star prize of N1million and other fantastic prizes will be won.

“Multiple savings of N10,000 will increase the probability of winning. To qualify for the grand finale draws in November, 2017, existing and new customers are to increase their balances up to N50,000 and maintain it for 30 days. Multiple savings of N50,000.00 will also increase the chances of winning.

“The FCMB promo is unique because the draws take place across many cities and towns in Nigeria, so the chance to win is very high for many Nigerians. We will continue to delight, reward and empower our customers by encouraging them to save through programmes such as this promo which has changed many lives,” he added.

He urged existing and potential customers of the bank to take advantage of the huge opportunity the promo offers.