By James Emejo in Abuja

The Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), Friday tendered his apology to the National Assembly over his recent alleged attacks and denigrating remarks at lawmakers over their powers to alter projects in the 2017 budget.

He said he was quoted out of context by the media, confirming THISDAY’s report that he’s likely to blame journalists for his ordeal with the lawmakers.

Details later…