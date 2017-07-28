Buhari Ready to Resume Work, Says Oyegun

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

As Nigerians eagerly await the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical treatment in the United Kingdom, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Oyegun, has said that the president has recovered well enough to resume duties.

“The worst is certainly over. Mr. President is going to come back and is going to face the responsibilities for which the people of this country elected him. I am glad to say that he is recovering beautifully,” he told journalists shortly after he received the report of the party’s constitution review committee Thursday at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

He said contrary to people’s fears, Buhari had recovered and was convalescing very strongly.

“There has been sufficient information given to the public. We want to confirm that Mr. President is convalescing very strongly. Right now, all he is doing is having enough rest as much he can to build up his energy and build up his stamina,” he said

Oyegun who was among the team of APC leaders that visited Buhari in London last weekend said the president was staying back to gain stamina before returning to resume work.

The party chairman agreed that Nigerians had a genuine need to express concern over the health of their president, but maintained that only the president could speak on when he would come back.

Oyegun also slammed the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayo Fayose, for his statement on the state of the ailing president’s health.

He said: “I hate to comment on anything the governor of Ekiti State says because when people have taken leave of common sense and all decency, when people have thrown overboard, basic cultural upbringing, when people cease to have respect for elders and cease to have respect for the fact that an elder statesman who is also president of this nation is going through a serious health crisis and seek to make fun of it and seek to say things that are totally unbecoming, it is not really worth commenting on.

“But I am glad that even yesterday, PDP governors went there. Thank God, nice, sober people were very excited and were happy with the pace of Mr. President’ recovery. We are glad that finally, even the most hardened political adversary would allow common sense and common decency to finally prevail.

“Only Mr. President can speak on when he is coming back. But I am glad that he is having a lot of rest and I wish it is not going to take longer to be truly ready. But he is beautifully making progress with his recovery. We discussed issues with him, but basically it was a courtesy call.

“People were genuinely concerned and wanted to see him. We had a good chat with him and had a good meal as you could see. He is still his own jovial self. He asked so many questions about events back home, just wanting to get our own perspective. I personally enjoyed the visit and I came back very happy.”