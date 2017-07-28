APC Suspends Legal Adviser Banire, Others over Alleged Anti-party Activities

The Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos has suspended the National Legal Adviser, Dr. Muiz Banire, from the party citing anti-party activities.

The suspension followed recommendation by his ward (Ward C, Ilasamaja, Mushin).

According to the Acting Secretary of the Ward, Taofeek Ajani-Balogun, the decision to suspend Banire from the party was reached during the ward meeting held to review the last local government elections in the ward.

“After a critical assessment of individual activities and the performance of the party during the last elections, members of the party in Ward C, Ilasamaja, Mushin unanimously voted for the immediate suspension of Banire from participating in party activities in the Ward and his removal from office as National Legal Adviser.

Speaking further, Ajani- Balogun said the meeting resolved to suspend the Ward and LGA Chairmen and Executives due to the poor results recorded in the last elections and has forwarded the ward’s decision to the LGA for further deliberations and recommendations to the state chapter.

Also, the acting party LGA Chairman (Mushin), Mr. Sola Osobajo, confirmed that during the last LGA meeting, the party received and reviewed minutes of meeting from Ward C and considered the decisions contained therein.

He said: “After receiving the minutes of the Ward C meeting, concerned and committed members of our great party, APC in Mushin Local Government deliberated on the resolutions of the ward meeting and having carefully considered the decision of Ward C EXCO, we decided to adopt the resolution for further necessary action at the State and national level.

The party EXCO in Mushin Local Government further recommended to the state chapter the expulsion of Banire from the party,” he said.

Recall that leaders and members of APC, last Tuesday, held a peaceful protest to demand the expulsion of Banire from the party based on alleged anti-party activities, saying it was in accordance with Article 21 of the constitution of the party.

Some of the grounds for the request are alleged anti-party activities such as causing a legal representative to disavow the party in a law suit before the elections and working towards the electoral failure of the party.

Other anti-party activities which Banire was accused of before and during the last local government elections include; inciting the public against the interest of the party; falsely accusing the party of imposition in public thereby bringing the party into disrepute; disobeying and causing others to disobey lawful directives of the party, causing disaffection within the party.

The party also accused Banire of causing his supporters to disrupt the peaceful process of efficient organisation of the party, particularly in respect of the campaigns of candidates of the party and causing fear and apprehension among party loyalists during the elections.