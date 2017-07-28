Access Bank Upgrades Mobile Banking App

Access Bank Plc thursday said that it has refreshed its mobile banking app with a set of new and exciting features. These additional features, according to the bank, allows customers perform multiple functions including quick airtime top-up and funds transfer without signing on to the app.

It said customers can also initiate self-block and unblock cards on all channels; make domiciliary account transfers; reset forgotten PIN and make cardless withdrawals from any ATM.

The upgrade, which according to the bank gives the application a whole new look and feel also ensures the convenience of bill payments since a lot more utility and lifestyle billers have been added to the existing pool. The receipt generation feature has also been upgraded to real time generation.

Speaking on the development, Group Head, Channel Services, Maryann Ezechukwu said: “At Access Bank, we focus on delivering exceptional service to our customers and this has been revalidated with the execution of our frequently held customer engagement sessions which led to finding out what they would like to see on the mobile banking application. As a Bank, we appreciate our customers and recognize the importance of convenience to them, hence, the upgrade being fully premised on our customers speaking and us listening.”