Tambuwal: Due Process Followed in Purchase of Office, Residence for Sultan

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has said the state government followed due process in the purchase of office and residential accommodation for the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and his entourage in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Imam Imam, in Sokoto Thursday , Tambuwal said the clarification became necessary following the rumours making the rounds as to the nature of approval given for the purchase of office and residential accommodation for the Sultanate Council in Abuja.

The statement emphasised that the Sokoto State Government, concerned by lack of a befitting office and residential accommodation for use by officials and members of the Sultanate Council, had approved within its capital estimates of the 2016 Supplementary Budget and 2017 Budget, the sum of N200 million and N500 million respectively for the provision and furnishing of Sultanate Council office and a guest house in Abuja.

It said the items were on Pages 11 and 362 of the approved budget documents with Sub Head Numbers 467/131 which was passed by the Sokoto State House of Assembly and signed into law by Governor Tambuwal on Friday, February 10, 2017.

The statement explained that sequel to that, the Sokoto State Executive Council, the highest decision-making body in the state, via a resolution of the EXCO with number CC (2016) 5R of Wednesday, December 28, 2016, approved the purchase of the office and residential accommodation in Abuja.

Details later…