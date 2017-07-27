Police Seals PDP Lagos Office Over Factional Fracas

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Following a fracas between two factions of the Lagos chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Lagos State Police Command thursday sealed their secretariat in the state.

Although details of the incident were still sketchy, it was gathered that at the end of the fracas, the party secretariat along Adekunle Fajuyi Way, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, was sealed.

Confirming the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni said both factions are advised to maintain peace.

He said, “The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, secretariat building along Adekunle Fajuyi Way, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos has been sealed up.

“This is as a result of the little crises between the two leadership factions. The command is using this opportunity to warn both factions to maintain peace and order in the state.”

Owoseni assured that the issue will be resolved shortly.

