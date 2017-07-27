NPFL: Rivers Utd Hold Akwa Utd at Home

Rivers United and Akwa United played out a 1-1 draw in a rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) game in Port Harcourt wednesday.

In a cracking first half that produced fireworks, the home side dominated the early exchanges but failed to make any headway in the face of stoic Akwa defending.

Guy Keumian had the first crack at goal in the eighth minute but his effort flew wide with the Akwa United goalkeeper, Ojo Olorunleke, beaten.

The hosts were made to pay for the missed chances soon after as Akwa struck the first blow with their first real strike on goal.

Musa Newman got the goal in the 12th minute as he bundled home a cross from close range to send the home fans reeling.

Rivers United reacted gamely and were back on level terms moments later.

Emeka Ogbugh got the goal for the Port Harcourt club as he headed home Chiwendu Ali’s free kick off the crossbar beyond the reach of Ojo.

Both sides traded chances but there was to be no more scoring until regulation time.

Akwa United stay in third place on the NPFL log with 51 points from 31 matches while Rivers United moved up one place to 12th with 41 points from 30 matches.