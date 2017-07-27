Ex-FCT Minister, Akinjide Regains Passport to Tavel Overseas for Treatment

Davidson Iriekpen

A Federal High Court in Lagos wednesday ordered the release of the international passport of a former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Olajumoke Akinjide.

Akinjide is facing charges bordering on N650 million fraud before an Ibadan division of the court.

She had filed an application through her lawyer, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), urging the Lagos division of the court to grant a release of her passport for medical trip overseas.

Moving the application yesterday, Ayorinde told the court that the application which was dated July 12, was based on hospital recommendation, which had referred the accused for a medical check.

He sought an order of the court for the release of Akinjide’s passport to enable her foreign medical trip.

Her counsel also prayed the court to grant an order for a release of the passport at anytime when required.

Ayorinde added that the prosecution was not opposed to the application, adding that the ex-minister was not a flight risk.

In response, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Mohammed Aliyu, confirmed service of the application, adding that the prosecution was not opposed to same.

In addition, counsel to the accused also made an undertaking and assured them of the accused’s return to stand her trial.

Consequently, Justice Chuka Obiozor ordered the release of the international passport of the accused.

Obiozor ordered that the duration must not exceed 30 days.

The judge, however, refused the second leg of the application seeking a release of the passport at any other time required.

The EFCC had on June 22 arraigned Akinjide and one Chief Olanrewaju Otiti before an Ibadan Federal High Court.

The ex-minister was accused of conspiring with Otiti to launder a sum of N650 million, which she allegedly collected out of the $115 million allegedly doled out by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezaani Alison-Madueke.

The EFCC said the act contravened the provisions of Section14, 15 and 18 (a) of the Money Laundering Act, 2012.

They had however, pleaded not guilty to the 24-count charge levelled against them.