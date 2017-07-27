ELO Preaches against Stigmatisation of Persons with Disability

Ayodeji Ake

A non-governmental organisation, Enable Life Organisation (ELO) with the aim of assisting disabled persons, has condemned the stigmatisation and discrimination of persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

Speaking at the official launch of the organisation, the Founder, Mrs. Chinwe Anyaehie, said it was unfortunate that communities have abandoned disable people, forgetting that they are also humans and contribute productively to the society.

“The purpose of this programme is to introduce Nigerians to the new phase of people living with disability and coming here to let them know that they are humans, visible and productive members of the society.

“My message of hope is that we all can do all things through Christ. Most of the time we are the ones stopping ourselves from accomplishing our dreams. Disabled or not, we can all achieve our dreams if we believe and are determined,” she said.

Anyaehie noted that the organisation will be focusing on helping disabled persons by assisting them materially, throwing hands of friendship and empowering them to be useful to the society.

She said, “We are working with some established organisations that are doing good work. On our own, I have been doing this long before the launching of the organisation. I have been empowering them.

“Sometimes it’s not money, they just need somebody that look like them that has succeeded before. And the ones that need help, I can also help them. Sometimes it may just be a laptop that will help someone with disability function well,” she added.

While urging government to consider the welfare and opportunities to be derived from disable persons, she called on Nigerians and private organisations to work with government to achieve a sustainable goal.

The National Coordinator, Christian Selfcare Initiative, Deacon Moses Kalu, commended the group for the launch. “This event is unique. It is an event that Nigerians should promote. With this, any person whether physically challenge, mentally challenge or challenged by poverty, can learn to be determined to make it in life.

The Shepherd of The Kings Chamber, Rev. Afolabi Coker, while expressing enthusiasm on the mission of the group, said such programmes give hope and the love of Christ among disabled persons.