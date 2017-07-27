Clerics Embark on Prayers for Boko Haram Leader, Shekau’s Arrest

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Following the one month ultimatum given by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, to ‎the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to capture Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau‎, dead or alive, Nigerian clerics have commenced a 40-day prayer session in Abuja as they seek divine intervention on his arrest.

The clerics brought together by a group, Inter-Faith and Religious Organisation for Peace, said the prayer session became necessary as they desperately seek an end to the Boko Haram menace in the country.

The clergymen drawn from both Christian and Islamic religions also called on Nigerians to intensify prayers for the safe return of the remaining Chibok girls.

Addressing journalists at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, Bishop Edward Chanomi‎ of the Peace Chapel International Church noted that the clerics have the burden of seeking God’s intervention to end the menace of Boko Haram in Nigeria.

According to him, “Our belief is that everything in life is possible with hard work and prayer. We are therefore confident that the arrest or capture of Shekau is a matter of time and this shall manifest to the glory of God.”

Details later…