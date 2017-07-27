Boko Haram Ambush: 48 Killed in Oil Exploration Team

By Michael Olugbode In Maiduguri

Facts have emerged that 48 persons died in the attack by Boko Haram on the oil exploration team to the Lake Chad Basin.

Sources at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) and the Maimalari Army Barracks revealed Thursday that 48 corpses were brought into Maiduguri from the scene of the attack.

The details of the corpses showed that 18 soldiers were lost, 15 Civilian JTF members were killed alongside five university staff and four Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) drivers.

It was also gathered that six persons who were wounded in the attack but escaped to somewhere in Yobe State were later found dead and brought to Maiduguri.

Apart from the wounded soldiers admitted to the military hospital in the town, two members of the Civilian JTF was at Thursday on admission at the UMTH.

Details later…