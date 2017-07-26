UNILORIN Yet to Release Admission Screening Date

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin
The management of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has said that it is yet to announce the date and procedure for the screening of candidates for the 2017/2018 admission. 
In a statement issued in Ilorin Wednesday by the university and signed by the Head of Corporate and Information Unit, Alhaji Kunle Akogun, following the trending on social media that the university had announced the date and procedure for the screening of candidates for the 2017/2018 admission, the school blamed “the misinformation on the handiwork of  scammers and 419ers who are bent on taking advantage of the anxious admission seekers to fleece them of huge sums of money”.
The statement also said that the purported announcement even went as far as directing admission seekers to a phantom website on which to upload their eligibility details.
It said: “We want to state categorically that the University of Ilorin is yet to commence any screening for the 2017/2018 admission exercise. In fact, we are yet to release the cut-off marks for this year’s admission exercise.
“The online announcement is the handiwork of scammers and 419ers who are bent on taking advantage of the anxious admission seekers to fleece them of huge sums of money.
“Perceptive members of the public ought to know, even from the headline of the statement, that such can never emanate from the University of Ilorin.
“We therefore warn all admission seekers and their parents/guardians to exercise some patience and wait for the official release of screening instruction by the University. They should be wary of falling cheaply for the antics of scammers.”

