Three Soldiers Jailed for Illegal Possession of Firearms

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Two soldiers were on Wednesday sentenced to 23 years jail term each for unlawful possession of firearms by the General Court Martial sitting in Maiduguri.

The court, which was established at the 7 Division of the Nigeria Army with headquarters in Maiduguri for war crime in the counter-insurgency war in the North-east, also sentenced another soldier to 10 years imprisonment for the same offence.

The two soldiers sentenced to 23 years jail term each are Trooper Eric Nwokere and Trooper Macaulay Fortune.

They were at the time of their arrest found in possession of five empty AK-47 rifle magazines and 20,136 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition at Jumputu Motor Park, Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State. They were arrested in a commercial vehicle, which was travelling out of the town.

The other soldier sentenced to 10 years jail term, Corporal Garba Saidu, was arrested and charged for illegal possession of 2,800 rounds of 7.2mm (Special) ammunition.

Details later…