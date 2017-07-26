Oil Workers Rescued from Boko Haram 

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Some of the oil workers and security escorts abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents during an oil exploration mission to the Lake Chad Basin on Tuesday have been rescued.

The military led an operation with some members of the Civilian JTF to the area after the news of the abduction, which was successful as several insurgents were killed and four members of the Civilian JTF, two Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) staff and one official of the Department of Geology, University of Maiduguri were rescued.

The insurgents had ambushed the team around Jilli and Bornoyesu villages between Magumeri and Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State on Tuesdayduring which about 40 persons were reported missing.

The military after the news of the abduction swung into action, deploying the troops of 5 Brigade, Gubio into action.

The team, which worked in conjunction with members of Civilian JTF, pursued the insurgents, killing scores of them and inflicting injuries on many that fled.

Details later…