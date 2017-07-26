Ebonyi CJ Frees 38 Prison Inmates

By Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Chief Judge of Ebonyi State, Justice Alloy Nwankwo, has freed 38 inmates serving in Abakaliki and Afikpo Federal Prisons during a jail delivery exercise.

Nwankwo said that the jail delivery exercise is the constitutional right conferred on the Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN) and the chief judges of states by the Nigerian Constitution.

A total of 29 inmates were released from Abakaliki Prisons while nine others were released from Afikpo Prisons.

He said the exercise was to decongest the prisons by releasing awaiting trial inmates who have been in custody without trial over a period of time.

According to the chief judge, 11 inmates awaiting trial were discharged, nine were granted bail on self recognition, while the other nine were admitted to conditional bail in Abakaliki Prisons.

Details later…