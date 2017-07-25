Six Killed in Suicide Attacks on Two IDP Camps in Maiduguri

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Suicide bombers on Sunday night attacked two internally displaced persons’ (IDP) camps in Maiduguri, Borno State, leaving six dead and several others injured.

According to the spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Abdulkadir Ibrahim, three suicide bombers, a male and two females, attacked both Dalori 1 and Dalori 2 IDP camps — two of the largest camps housing victims of the Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State.

Two of the suicide bombers successfully detonated their explosive devices at the Dalori 1 camp, leading to their deaths and three others, with 17 others injured.

At the Dalori 2 camp, an attempt by a female suicide bomber to scale the fence into the camp was foiled by security men on watch who shot at her and the subsequent detonation of the improvised explosive device (IED) on her person left a hole on the wall.

According to NEMA, she died in the process and left many others injured.

Ibrahim said in a statement: “At about 11.20 pm yesterday (Sunday) night two suicide bombers (a male and female) detonated their improvised explosive devices at Dalori 1 IDP camp leading to the deaths of three IDPs while seventeen others were injured.

“Another incident occurred at Dalori 2 IDP camp where a suicide bomber was intercepted leading to the death of the suicide bomber. Injured persons have been administered with first aid and moved to hospitals in Maiduguri,” the statement read.