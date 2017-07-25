Quackery: UCCDA Urges NIS to Submit List of Registered Members

By Okon Bassey in Uyo

Worried by the activities of quacks in the building industry, the Uyo Capital City Development Authority (UCCDA) has demanded the submission of a comprehensive list of all licensed members of the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS).

The state chairman of UCCDA, Prince Enobong Uwah, who gave the directive Tuesday when officials of the NIS led by its chairman, Clement Akpan, visited him in his office, added that the need to have a data on all licensed surveyors became necessary to check incidences of unnecessary infringement on government property by activities of quacks.

Uwah, a former Commissioner for Environment in the state, said that there are so many litigations pending in the courts following the unwholesome activities of these middlemen.

“When a surveyor is commissioned by a developer to survey a piece of land, he goes there and knowing full well that the land belongs to the state government he goes ahead to survey it for a fee and issues a certificate of deposit.

“And if the UCCDA declines approval on the basis that the land belongs to government, the next thing is that the developer will take the authority to court,” he said.

Details later…