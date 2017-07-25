Osinbajo Harps on Executive, Legislature Harmony

By James Emejo in Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Tuesday said Nigerians deserve better dividends of democracy from the leadership, cautioning that positions and tenures of political office holders, particularly in the executive and legislature must not be wasted on conflicts and divisions.

Speaking in Abuja at the opening of the 16th Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference, themed: “Presiding Officer in a Challenging Society”, he said there were numerous challenges needing urgent solutions, particularly the quest to provide the ordinary Nigerian with improved well-being, rather than needless conflicts between both arms of government.

He added that the leadership could not afford to betray public trust in that regard.

Details later…