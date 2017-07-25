Many Trapped, Five Rescued as Another Building Collapses In Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Barely two years after a three-storey building collapsed at Swamps Street, Odunfa Street on Lagos Island, another building Tuesday collapsed in the same axis, trapping scores underneath the rubble.

Although five people have been rescued already by emergency workers, rescue operations are still on to evacuate those still trapped under the debris.

At the scene of the incident were the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the men of the state fire service, as well as policemen, who were deployed to secure the property from looters.

According to an eyewitness account, the building, said to be owned by the Kafo family, suddenly gave way and collapsed around 4pm without any prior warning or crack.

As initially confirmed by the Director, Lagos State Fire Service, Mr. Rasaq Fadipe, five people were rescued first, adding that operation is ongoing.

Details later…