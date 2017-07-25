Developer Presents Enu-Ani Mega City in Delta

Godbless Eduviere

As part of its vision mission statements to remain true to its name by providing the best Real Estate management services possible and making people landlords at affordable cost, promoter of Enu-Ani Mega City, Reliance Economic Advancement Limited, is providing absolute solutions to all real estate needs of various clients both home and abroad at affordable costs.

Enu-Ani Mega City is best described as paradise on earth surrounded by enchanting lush greenery and cascading features and it is conveniently located along Asaba-Benin Expressway, about six kilometers from the Asaba International Airport.

Enu-Ani Mega City, a 260 hectares of land, has grown at breakneck speed, with whole cityscapes appearing where just a few months ago was forest. Now there is a different kind of development with community and relaxation at heart. It is a place where the utmost importance is given to public realm and facilities – from lifestyle and entertainment to education and healthcare. The residence has dual carriage road with street lights under construction, solar power system, 33Kva Electrification ongoing Projects, and beautiful housing

structures with best quality materials In order to make residents feel comfortable and safe.

Enu-Ani Mega City is conceived as green luxury residence that is planned at the heart of nature with beautiful site for

tourist attractions. Its trees and rich fruits include mango, Black

Velvet Tamarind fruits, flame of forest, bamboo and Palm trees planted along the artificial lake amongst others, for relaxation, beautification of the environment, to provide shade from the scourge sun, And to serve as wind break during raining season.

For refreshing times at Enu-Ani Mega City, there’s the comfort of the soccer field, lawn tennis court, Olympic size swimming pool, among others with relaxing lemonade and quiet conversations for relaxation of residents from everyday stress.

The City Shopping Mall is as big as the National Theatre, featuring boutiques, restaurant, and entertainment all nestled around a Five Star Hotel and event center in the community.

As a world class community, Enu-Ani must also be complimented by world-class entertainment arena, international cuisine and food court serving both local and continental food with nature in focus.

Security is absolutely taken care of at the residence as the world-class luxury residence needs active and well-motivated security personnel and equipment for effective policing of the community.

Enu-Ani Mega City in collaboration with security outfits and city Vigilante is providing security for the entire city through CCTV surveillance cameras and city guard Luxury homes water project is currently ongoing at Enu-Ani Mega City.

Over One hundred thousand gallons of treated water dedicated to Rose Garden residence fully solar powered to guarantee steady water supply to the community.

Enu-Ani Mega City is obviously a place designed to make residents feel safe and comfortable, a place to raise children and make lifelong friends; a place to call home.