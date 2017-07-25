Buhari Writes Guinean President, Says ‘I’m Making Good Progress’

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has written a letter of appreciation to the President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, over the nationwide prayers held last week by Guineans for his recovery and good health.

Buhari, according to a statement by his chief spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, had earlier made a telephone call to Conde, who is the current Chairman of the Assemblies of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

The statement showed that Buhari in the letter dated July 24, 2017, thanked Conde for the good gesture and assured him that he would return home as soon as his doctors advise accordingly.

“I thank you for your kind and thoughtful action in organising nationwide prayers for my good health. It is a gesture that I will forever cherish and treasure.

“Your Excellency will be pleased to hear that I am making good progress, and as soon as doctors advise, I shall return to my duties and continue serving the Nigerian people who elected me and are daily praying for my recovery,” he was quoted as saying.

Details later…