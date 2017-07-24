Sokoto Seeks Collaboration with USAID on Agro-allied Industries

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Monday called on the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to collaborate with the state in the area of leather clusters and agro-allied industries.

Tambuwal, who spoke in Sokoto when he hosted the new USAID Mission Director for Nigeria, Mr. Stephen Haykin, at the Government House, Sokoto, noted that the state government had benefited immensely from past relationships with USAID in areas of health, education and support for good governance.

“We have a lot to learn from each other. As such, we need a closer relationship in the area of agriculture and especially agro-allied industries.

“You have focused on impacting the lives of a greater number of people in our state. And because agriculture employs more than 80 per cent of the populace, we need to come up with policies and programmes for the sector.

“I have always said it that ours is a rewarding and productive relationship which we are willing and ready to expand,” he said.

Details later…