NDDC Boss Decries Abandonment of Projects by Contractors

By Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, has strongly condemned the abandonment of government projects by contractors after funds had been released for the execution, saying the era is over.

Ekere, who made the remark against the backdrop of several abandoned projects that litter the Niger Delta region, reiterated the commitment of the present board and management of the NDDC to complete many of the abandoned projects.

The NDDC boss spoke weekend at Methodist Central School, Ekpene Enin during a grand reception for him by Mboho Edemaya, the umbrella organisation of the people of his clan, Edemaya, in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

“It is unfair to abandon government projects when money has been spent already. The current board and management of NDDC are committed to completing abandoned NDDC projects as much as possible. We don’t care who awarded them. But as long as they will touch the lives of the people, we will go ahead and complete them,” he stressed.

He called on communities in the Niger Delta region to co-operate with contractors handling projects in their communities to ensure their speedy completion.

Details later…