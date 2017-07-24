Commissioner: Sokoto Committed to Reversing Medical Tourism

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Balarabe Kakale, Monday said the state government is committed to reversing medical tourism and bringing quality healthcare delivery closer to the doorsteps of the people.

Kakale made the assertion shortly after a successful knee replacement surgery conducted on an old woman by the Orthopaedic Hospital in Wamakko Local Government area of Sokoto State.

He said the measure became necessary considering the billions of naira being spent by Nigerians on knee replacement surgery in foreign countries.

Kakale explained that the successful knee replacement surgery was part of the state government’s resolve to improve healthcare services in the state.

He said the knee replacement surgery was conducted at the cost of N1 million in the hospital as compared to the same treatment which goes for about N10 million abroad.

Details later…