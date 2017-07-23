Police Avert Boko Haram Attacks on Kano

Paul Obi in Abuja

The Kano State Police Command Sunday averted deadly attacks on the ancient city of Kano by the Boko Haram terrorists.

The command’s Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Yusuf, explained that the insurgents had already earmarked strategic locations in Kano such as worship centres, markets and other public places for attacks.

He said following the operation, “the Kano State Police Command has arrested five suspected members of Boko Haram group at Gayawa area of Ungogo Local Government area of the state”.

“The suspects were arrested following an active intelligence from the Nigeria Police Force indicating the remnant of BH Group who escaped from Sambisa Forest had started regrouping in some states in the North including Kano State.

“It is because of the concern to ensure that they don’t attack any location in any state, the IGP Ibrahim K. Idris set up Joint Police Special Team comprising of Special Tactical Force (STF), Special Anti-Robbery Squad Kano, the Force Intelligence Unit and other undercover operative Units as well as Conventional Police Team under the Supervision of CP Kano State Command,” he said.

Yusuf stated that the “joint team has been on the trail of the remnant of Boko Haram Group in various locations in Kano and environs for some time”.

Details later…