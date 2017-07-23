Lagos Asks Property Owners on Drainage Channels in Dolphin, Ikoyi to Vacate

Gboyega Akinsanmi

The Lagos State Government Sunday asked owners of buildings and structures erected on drainage alignments and channels in Dolphin Estate, Osborne Foreshore Estate, Lekki and Ikoyi among others to vacate, noting that failing might compel it to remove such buildings.

Although it did not give specific timeframe for the notice it issued on the affected property owners, the state government cited contravention of drainage alignments and subsequent threat such action posed to lives and property of other residents as the core reason for the vacation notice.

This was contained in a statement the Commissioner for the Environment, Dr. Babatunde Adejare, issued Sunday, noting that the lawless activities of some people had constituted daunting threats to the lives and property of other residents in some parts of the state.

Consistent with the state Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, 2010 and state Physical Planning Permit Regulations, the commissioner said buildings and structures erected on drainage alignments and channels in Illubirin, Dolphin Estate, Osborne Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi, Osapa London, Ikota, Ogombo and Lekki, among others, would be affected.

He noted that the decision became imperative to mitigate the incidence of flooding the state had been facing in the recent time, adding that the massive investment of public fund into drainage clearing and de-silting had been compromised by structures hindering the free-flow of water.

