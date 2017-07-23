Hajj: Sokoto Pilgrims Agency Secures 1,300 Visas

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (PWA) has secured 1,300 visas for intending pilgrims for the 2017 Hajj.

Its Director-General, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar, disclosed this in Sokoto on Sunday at an induction course for the prospective pilgrims from Sokoto North and Sokoto South Local Government areas, state government officials and those who paid through the agency.

Umar, who said the national inaugural flight is expected to be conducted on July 30, 2017, added that the agency had concluded all the necessary arrangements to ensure the successful conduct of hajj, both in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

“We are ready for the commencement of the airlift of our intending pilgrims on July 31, 2017 in Sokoto. In fact, with the 1,300 visas already in our custody, we have at least three consecutive flights at hand,” he said.

He advised the intending pilgrims against carrying any banned items like drugs, kolanuts, pepper, sharp objects, perfumes and other related materials.

Details later…