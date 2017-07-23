FotoFactory Lagos Enters Its Second Edition

FotoFactory Lagos, a teaching programme aimed at young Nigerian photographers who are interested in developing their skills and careers, enters its second edition . The programme, founded and developed by Eva Maria Ocherbauer and Sylvester Okwunodu Ogbechie, is opening tomorrow, Monday, July 24 at the Centre for Contemporary Arts (CCA), in Yaba, Lagos.

On until Thursday, July 28, the workshop is facilitated by EvaMaria Ocherbauer and Abraham Oghobase. The workshop covers conceptual project-based thinking through sequences of lectures and critiques, offering students the opportunity to get trained on how to gain a conscious and intuitive understanding of the visual language of photography.

The programme also aims at building up an archive of Nigerian photography. “Students will learn about the history of African photography, the practice of research as well as examining archival storage,” the organisers explain.

“One of the achievements of this programme will be a comprehensive book on Nigerian photography, including images from the past up to contemporary positions. Students will be integrated in all production steps of the publication, to gain insight into the publishing industry.” Ocherbauer, an internationally-acclaimed Austrian photographer based in Berlin, lectures at the Neue Schule für Fotografie while Ogbechie, who specialises on the arts and visual culture of Africa and its Diasporas, is also a professor of history of art and architecture at the University of California Santa Barbara as well as the director of Aachron Knowledge Systems.

Oghobase is a Nigerian photographer and mentor, who though working worldwide is based in Lagos. Helene Mildenberger, a student of social sciences in Berlin, is in charge of the organisation.

The entire endeavour is being supported by The Femi Akinsanya African Art Collection and Aachron Incorporated.