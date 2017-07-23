DEVIL MAY CARE!!! AS ASIWAJU BOLA TINUBU ACQUIRES NEW PRIVATE JET

Flying is like good music; soothing and therapeutic. It elevates the spirit and offers an exhilarating freedom. When you then do it in a private jet, effectively separating yourself from lesser mortals and the hassles of long wait and airport queues, it is the height of comfort and style. Since his first taste of money, the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had sworn by this creed. Personal comfort, for him, supersedes any other interest.

A man constantly aware of his own mortality and the fact that wealth is better enjoyed while alive, he reportedly forked out a princely $60 million recently to buy the ultimate in toy for the big boys, a private jet; the second in his burgeoning fleet. The All Progressives’ Congress, APC, chieftain settled for the Global Express XRS which is able to complete transcontinental and intercontinental flights due to its incredible powerhouse.

A statement on the jet’s site, which can only accommodate 19 people posits, “The Global Express XRS is an improved version of the original aircraft, offering higher cruise speed, increased range, improved cabin layout and lighting. Such features, in addition to the multiple bespoke luxurious configurations, make it a perfect choice for business travel worldwide.” It was further revealed that the plane has a range of 6170 nautical miles meaning it is able to fly from Los Angeles to Tokyo or London without the need to refuel. The review states further, “The plane also features a unique system which allows the plane to be refuelled in less than 15 minutes which is unique for an aircraft of its class.” A former treasurer at Mobil before he emerged governor of Lagos in 1999, it has been reported over the years that Tinubu’s financial arsenal is yet unrivalled in political circles. His real worth is what no one has been able to accurately estimate in view of his multiple business and political interests. The recent acquisition only underscores his multi billionaire status.