APC Governors, Party Leaders Meet Buhari in London

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and party leaders met with President Muhammadu Buhari in London at the weekend.



The governors, according to a statement by his Special Adviser, Media, Mr. Femi Adesina, Sunday night, said Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, who was in the delegation, told him on the telephone that the president was very cheerful and has not lost his sense of humour.

He said Okorocha also told him that the party delegation spent more than an hour with Buhari during lunch, and it was very clear from the discussions with him that he followed developments at home very closely.

He also said Okorocha disclosed that the president was delighted to receive the delegation and asked each governor about events in his state while specifically asking the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, about the state of the railways.