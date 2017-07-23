2019: Coalition Endorses Dankwambo for Presidency

Gombe state Governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has been urged to join the race for the 2019 presidential election so that he can replicate what he has done in term of development in his state at the national level.

The call was made in Abuja yesterday by the national executive of Democratic Youths Alliance (DYA), a coalition of democratic youths across the country at the end of their two-day meeting in the FCT. According to a statement signed by Tersoo Yisa and Barrister Daniel Fajana on behalf of the group, their decision to zero in on Dankwambo in their search for young and brilliant candidates to support for the 2019 presidential election was based on his age, track records and performance as Gombe governor.

“Governor Dankwambo was rated based on his outstanding achievements in road infrastructure and maintenance since his swearing into office on May 29, 2011, which has drastically reduced the spate of accidents usually recorded on roads in the state due to their bad nature.

“On behalf of the national executive of DYA, we commend the service and developmental strides of Governor Dankwambo and urge him to as a matter of urgency show interest in the 2019 presidential race so that our members nationwide can intensify ongoing efforts to mobilise for him.”

They further said they were convinced of the governor’s capabilities to transform Nigeria after their quiet and secret visit to Gombe last week. “We were particularly impressed by the Governor’s milestone achievements in road infrastructure in Gombe township, Kumi township road and Biliri township road.”

“Within the Gombe City metropolis alone, we noticed 87 roads including 6 dual carriageways have been constructed; over 300 kilometres cumulative length of asphalted roads in the state. Over 400kms cumulative length of surfaced-dressed roads, 53kms cumulative length of walkways with an additional 280kms nearing completion. Several bridges scattered across different towns and villages including the six span Kuri bridge to connect communities that were previously cut off.

“A total estimate distance of roads constructed by Dankwambo stands at over 3000kms and this is why we have declared his Excellency as the best Governor in northern Nigeria and most suitable for the presidency in 2019.”

The group said its observations are without prejudice to other achievements of the governor in the areas of health, education, agriculture and security but decided to limit its infrastructural development and what its executives observed and gathered from the masses in areas visited during their secret visit to Gombe.