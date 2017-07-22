Vigilante Group Nabs 3 Persons for Printing Fake Currency

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

A vigilante group in Nakasarin-Hardo area of Sokoto State has arrested three persons suspected of allegedly printing fake Nigerian currency.

The commandant of the vigilante group, Malam Sanusi Sahabi, who made this known during a chat with journalists in Sokoto on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested following reports received from people in the area about a house where the illicit act was being perpetrated.

He explained that members of the vigilante group invaded the house when the suspects were in the process of printing the fake currency.

Sahabi, who disclosed that millions of naira, amulet, weapons and perfumes used in printing the fake currency were recovered, added that the suspects had already been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Muhammad Ibrahim, said the suspects would be charged to court after due investigation.