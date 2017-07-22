One person has reportedly been killed few days after the Federal Government initiated moves to end the protracted boundary dispute between the people of Oku Iboku in Itu Local Government area of Akwa Ibom and the Ikot Offiong people in Cross River States. The killing in the area of one Ifiok Ita Ekpo from Idu Uruan after the federal government meeting with state governments and leaders of both states was revealed at a press briefing jointly held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital by the elders of Itu, Ibiono Ibom and Uran local government areas of the State. A spokesperson for the elders, Dr. Ekong Demson frowned at the attack on the Akwa Ibom fishermen by the people of Ikot Offiong community just two days after the federal government through the National Boundary Commission (NBC) started peace talk with the two states.

Dr. Demson seriously warned that the renewed hostility might frustrate further peace negotiation between the Akwa Ibom and Cross River States if the perpetrators of the latest killing in the area were not prosecuted. According to him, the people of the boundary local government areas of Itu, Ibiono Ibom and Uran could be forced to resort to self-help and to defend themselves if the attacks on their settlements continue. His words: “It is surprising and unbelievable that barely two days after the parley, the people of Ikot Offiong and hired mercenaries from Cross River state armed with sophisticated weapons attacked defenseless fishermen along the river in Itu, killing one Ifiok Ita Ekpo from Idu Uruan and seized several boats and fishing nets.”