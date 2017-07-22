Rain, Apathy Mar Lagos Council Elections

Mixed reactions from voters

Abimbola Akosile

A heavy, persistent downpour prevented many Lagosians from voting and exercising their rights to choose their representatives in the Local Government elections which took place Saturday in the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

THISDAY surveys along Agege Motor Road from Iju-Ishaga to Pen Cinema down through Ikeja-along, Oshodi, Mushin, Ojuelegba, and Apapa between 10am and 12.20 pm revealed just few residents who visited the voting centres to do their accreditation and vote for the candidates of their choice.

However, the rain, which has been falling consistently in places like Ikeja, Surulere, Apapa, Agege, Ishaga and Mushin, did not stop from youths from playing soccer on the vehicle-free roads, as witnessed by THISDAY.

There was police presence at Ishaga-Elliot, Agege Pen Cinema, Oshodi under the bridge, Ojuelegba at Barracks bus-stop, and in front of Area B Command in Apapa, where vehicles were stopped and the drivers subjected to questions and scrutiny as to their presence on the roads during the election period, despite the restrictions on vehicular movement.

Although the exercise has so far generated mixed reactions from voters, with apathy and active participation ranging from council to council, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Saturday casted his vote in the local government elections in the State, saying that it was only through such process that Nigeria can make meaningful progress and deepen its democratic values.

The Governor, who arrived his polling unit at Ogunmodede Junior and Senior College in Papa Epe by 9:35am and casted his vote at exactly 9:45am, urged Lagosians to come out enmasse and vote for credible candidates.

Speaking to journalists shortly after casting his vote, Governor Ambode said it was high time the people begin to show interest in governance especially at the local government level to ensure that their interest is well protected.

