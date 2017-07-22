By Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke, SAN, has filed a case against the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for unmitigated acts of persecution, intimidation, harassment, threat of deprivation right to life, unlawful interference with right to family life and livelihood.

Adoke filed a complaint yesterday by his Solicitor, Femi Oboro titled: “Complaint to the United Nations Human Rights Committee (CCPR) on Violation Of The Rights Set Forth in the International Covenant On Civil And Political Rights”.

He said, “it has become necessary in view of the constant harassment, intimidation and persecution that my client has endured in the hands of the Federal Government of Nigeria and its agencies”.

He said he has served Nigeria as Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice from 10th April 2010 to 29th May 2015.

According to him, since leaving office, he had been the subject of sustained and malicious media attack from the EFCC and its cohorts with the aim of bringing him to public odium.

The statement read: “These efforts have culminated in filing of phantom criminal charges against him, destruction and unwarranted searches on his residences as well as that of his siblings, persecution, threat to his life, unlawful harassment and intimidation Mr. Mohamed Bello Adoke SAN is constrained to adopt this measure as a last resort aimed at protecting his right to life, right to family life and livelihood since the Nigerian Authorities have taken measures to deprive him the opportunity to earn a decent livelihood since leaving office. His constant harassment and raids on his home coupled with unmitigated media campaign have prevented him from practicing his profession, attending to the needs of his family, particularly to his wife and children, attending to his aged father and other relations that depend on him for their sustenance.

“My client has taken reasonable steps to engage with appropriate Nigerian authorities such as the Office of the President, Vice President, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Director- General of the Department of State Security Services and the Chairman of the EFCC to explain his plight. But it appears that the State through its agencies especially the EFCC is bent on persecuting and humiliating him in order to satisfy the whims and caprices of some powerful families and political associates of the present administration intent on punishing him for refusing to allow his Office to be used to further their personal interests especially with respect to the ownership and control of Malabu Oil and Gas Limited and the proceeds from the disposal the of the assets of Malabu Oil and Gas Limited held in OPL 245, to Shell and ENI.

“The Complaint will afford the UNHRC the opportunity to apprise Nigeria’s criminal justice system, the operational modalities of law enforcement agencies such as the EFCC, the Constitutional mandate of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, on whether such agencies and persons are conducting their operations in accordance with human right standards and norms applicable to civilized democratic societies and/or they can be allowed to ride rough shod over the rights and liberties of citizens under the guise of fighting corruption.

“We expect the UNHRC to expeditiously consider the Complaint and make its ruling and recommendations public in order to end my Clients persecution and once more provide an enabling environment for Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke, SAN to enjoy his family, return to the practice of his profession and assume his roles as the bread winner for his immediate and extended family.”