

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has raised the alarm that homosexuality was on the rise in Niger State adding that under aged boys were being used for the “wicked act”.

Another homosexual suspects was arrested during the week while two boys whose ages range between 13 and 17 years had been hospitalised following their being sexually abused.

State Commander of the NSCDC Mr. Philip Ayuba who raised the alarm said the arrest of some suspects by his command was different from others made by sister security agencies in the state.

Ayuba said 50 year old Musa Danmasani an indigene of Kebbi State who resides in Rijau town in the Magama local government area of Niger State was “caught in the act of using underage children as partners “.

Ayuba said Danmasani had first “used” 17 year old Umar Farouk before sending him to go and buy “lubricant” that he would use on the other 13 year old Abdulrahaman Jibrin.

Jibrin was said to have been searching for where he would get the lubricant when the information leaked to security agents.

Ayuba said little Jibrin was assisted to get the lubricant and was traced to the house of Musa Danmasani “where he (Danmasani) was caught red handed using Umar Farouk”.

The Commandant said investigation into the crime had been completed and the suspect handed over to state Child Rights Agency for prosecution.

Ayuba advised parents to monitor the movement of their children so that they did not fall into the hands of “these evil people”.

Few weeks ago, the police arrested some men in the same axis for similar offences.