Capture Boko Haram Leader Shekau Dead or Alive, COAS Directs Theatre Command

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, Saturday gave a 40-day ultimatum to the Theatre Command under Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-east and its Commander, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, to capture Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau dead or alive.

According to the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, “The Theatre Commander has further been directed to do so within 40 days. He is to employ all arsenal at the disposal of the Theatre Command to smoke out Shekau wherever he is hiding in Nigeria. The general public is please requested to also assist and volunteer information that would lead to the accomplishment of this task.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Saturday said inappropriate marking of areas in Rann, Borno State, was the cause of the erroneous bombing of the Internal Displayed Persons (IDPs) camp earlier this year.

Making public the outcome of three investigations, Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche, explained that the Defence Headquarters constituted boards of Inquiry to investigate the incidents and come up with their reports.

He said: “Some of the services and commands who were directly affected also constituted their boards of inquiry in line with service regulations.”

