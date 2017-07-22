As part of the corporate social responsibility, a non-governmental organisation based in Osun State, Springtime Development Foundation has donated mattresses and pillows worth of N6 million for the inmates in Ilesa prison. The Vice-Chairman of the Foundation, Mr. Banji Adesuyi stated this on behalf of the Chairman of the foundation, Dr. Deji Adeleke while handling over the relief materials to the management team of the Ilesa Prison Yard. It would be recalled that one of the prominent personalities, Mr. Fatai Diekola and five family friends were curiously arraigned and remanded in Ilesa prison. The Chairman of the Foundation, Dr. Deji Adeleke’s visitation was a blessing for over 200 inmates who continued to languish in Ilesa prison for inability to pay relative fine options as conditions precedent for their bail. The 200 inmates regained their freedom, courtesy of Dr. Deji Adeleke who paid a solidarity visit to a prominent personality, an indigene of the state in Ilesa prison. Speaking, the Managing Director of the Foundation, Mr. Samuel Oyalabu said the gesture which brought to reality today the purpose of setting up the foundation. “The visitation brought not only mattresses to those that are still in custody but released to a number of inmates who were sentenced with option of fine but were unable to pay”.

