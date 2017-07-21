Quant Capital plans to host Real Estate Investment Trust Seminar in multiple locations across Nigeria in the months of August and September, 2017.

REITs, which are modeled after mutual funds provide investors of all types with regular income streams, diversification and long-term capital appreciation.

REITs are a form of collective investment scheme regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which pools capital from investors and uses same in the acquisition of income generating real estate, mortgage loans, or a combination of both.

While so many other countries have keyed into REITs and have significantly tapped into it for real estate development, REITs in Nigeria is still at its infancy stage despite the huge potentials in the Nigerian market. The African REITs market is presently valued at $29 billion.

According to a statement, the seminar which is scheduled to hold in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kaduna would be geared towards deepening the REITs market in Nigeria.

“It is designed to provide professionals with an understanding of the real estate industry’s unique drivers and challenges. The seminar will also equip participants with the knowledge of how to build advanced REITs valuation model using actual current case study.

“Participants with little or no knowledge of REITs will also be able to gain an understanding of their nature, relevance and key features. Participants will also enjoy two years post-seminar support.

“The seminar parades a rich faculty drawn from within and outside Nigeria which include Ituah Ighodalo, Managing Partner of S.I.A.O Partners; James Duncan, a U.S. based expert in Real Estate Investment Trust design and operational models; Joe Ajalekoko, President of the Commonwealth Association of Surveying and Land Economy; Daniel Aderemi, former company Secretary and Head of Legal, Union Homes Savings & Loan; Anthony Igbiniyesu, a United Kingdom based Legal Practitioner and Wale Gomez, Group Managing Director / CEO of Quant Capital,” the statement added.

Quant Capital is a private equity firm that specialises in investment services to meet the needs of individuals, institutions, corporate and governments.