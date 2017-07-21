Ngilari arriving the court during his trial

Daji Sani in Yola

Despite his mysterious release from prison before he was granted bail, an Appeal Court sitting in Yola thursday set aside the judgment of Justice Nathan Musa of the Yola High Court, which had sentenced the former governor of Adamawa State, Mr. Bala James Ngilari to five years imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Last March, the state High Court had convicted the former governor of fraud. The court held that he violated the procurement law in the purchase of 25 units of vehicles worth N167 million.

He was then sentenced to five years imprisonment, but with an option of choosing any prison, he wanted to be kept in.
After his conviction, he spent only a few weeks in jail and was released even before the prison authorities could get the court order for his bail.
He was subsequently granted bail on health grounds.

But the presiding judge of the Appeal Court, Justice Olayemi Folashade Omoleye, thursday discharged and acquitted Ngilari on the grounds that he was not a procurement entity, as the trial court averred in its earlier judgment.
The former governor, along with the former Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Andrew Welye, and former Finance Commissioner, Mr. Sanda Lamude, had been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for awarding contracts without following due process.

They were accused of criminal conspiracy, contrary to Section 8 of the Penal Code.

Speaking shortly after the judgment, counsel to the former governor, Obed Wadzani, pointed out that the charges preferred against Ngilari were based on the state procurement law and the charges did not state the offences he had committed.

“Ngilari as at the time he awarded the contract for the purchase of the said vehicles was a sitting governor, and the governor is a public officer.

“But the Court of Appeal ruled that the state procurement law did not envisage a public officer for ministries and a procurement department, nor a sitting governor,” he added.

‎In another development, the Adamawa State Government thursday dissolved the management and Governing Council of the Adamawa State University (ADSU) in Mubi.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, who stated that the decision was taken at the weekly Executive‎ Council meeting, and was based on the recommendation of the visitation panel.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Education, Prof. Kalepwa Farauta has been appointed as acting vice chancellor to stabilise the university.

  • loveNigeria

    What I don’t understand is why giving this Governor, 5 year jail term without option of fine. The story says he purchased 25 vehicles without due process. I think, its better than embezzling the money, then why jail without option of fine. 25 Vehicles with N168 million is reasonable I think, at least its not like purchase 25 vehicles for N1 Billions. He may be wrong but I don’t see why he was being sent to jail for development of his state though not in due process. I support the appeal court. God bless Nigeria.

  • chyke

    Will the EFCC head to the Supreme Court? Just thinking out loud

  • Zico

    The wheel of justice is slow against the rich and powerful but winds so fast in their favour. Where they are accused persons, prosecution against them takes years, after they must have hurriedly been granted bail. There are governors who left office in 2007 whose prosecution is still at preliminary stages. However when they are convicted and sentenced to terms of imprisonment, their appeals are treated speedily.

    On the other hand, appeals involving the down-trodden stay for years in our appellate court, even when all the briefs have been filed and exchanged.

    In record time, Ngilari’s appeal was dispose of within three months. Hmmmn, there is God o. Chai!!!