Wamakko: NYSC Veritable Tool for Unity, National Development

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko, Thursday said the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) remains a veritable tool for enhancing peace, unity and national development.

Wamakko made the remark when the Director-General of the scheme, Brig-Gen. Zakari Kazaure, paid him a condolence visit on the recent death of his younger brother and member of the House of Representatives representing Kware/Wamakko federal constituency, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Wamakko.

He said the scheme remained critical and virtually indispensable in the scheme of affairs of Nigeria in the past four decades, adding that corps members have been contributing in bolstering the socio-economic development of Nigeria in many areas of human endeavour.

He said this include health, education, democracy, infrastructural and development, among others.

”The National Assembly will therefore continue to ensure sustainable funding of all its activities, as well as extend any needed moral support to it,” he said.

Details later…