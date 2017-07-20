TECNO Partners SLOT on Camon CX Smartphone Sales

Emma Okonji

TECNO Mobile, one of the leading mobile phone makers and the official tablet and handset partner of the Manchester City Football Club, has announced exclusive sales agreement with SLOT Systems outlets. The contractual partnership provides for the exclusive nation-wide distribution of Camon CX Manchester City Limited Edition smartphones.

Addressing the media on the partnership and unveiling of the Camon CX Manchester City Limited Edition in Lagos recently, the Deputy Marketing Manager, Public Relations, Offline Events and Sponsorships at TECNO Nigeria, Attai Oguche, said: “TECNO aims to leverage SLOT Systems’nationwide presence to connect with local consumers who wish to experience or buy the flagship.

“Only 200 units of Camon CX Manchester City Limited Edition Smartphones will be shipped to Nigeria this summer and we want to make the distribution nationwide. SLOT Systems stands out as the retail partner that can deliver high quality of customer service for this unique flagship.”

The Managing Director, SLOT Systems Limited, Mr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo, said: “Over the past decade, SLOT Systems Ltd has been delivering tailor-made customer service to Nigeria’s mobile phone consumers by leveraging advanced technology and trained personnel. We are happy to partner with TECNO to provide our consumers with unparalleled mobile experience with the introduction of the new Camon CX Manchester City Limited Edition smartphones.”

TECNO Camon CX flagship is the latest in a line of photo-focused smartphones of the TECNO Camon series; best known for its premium camera upgrades and pocket friendly price tag. The Camon CX Manchester City Limited Edition features the City blue color and includes the official crest on the reverse.

Camon CX Manchester City Limited edition stays true to the revolutionary pixel sensor and denoising camera technologies of the latest Camon CX/ CX Air flagships.

Like Camon CX/CX Air, the phone also comes with dual cameras hosting 4-in-1 light denoising technology. This means the signal-to-noise capability is 1.7 times better than the average smartphone and has an incredible capability to shoot beautiful, stunning photography in low-light.

Each pixel sensor on the 16MP front and back cameras detect and transmit light from any image as independent signals that collectively forms the final image of a picture. This state-of-the-art camera technology results in selfies that are thirty percent brighterthan selfies from average smartphones.

The unique smartphone stand-out features such as full-metal casing in City blue, a laser-etched Manchester City crest on the rear and an upgraded storage space of 4GB RAM/ 64GB ROM, are much bigger than Camon CX.

The Camon CX Manchester City Limited edition will ship mid-July to Nigeria, and the pricing will be based on the local market.