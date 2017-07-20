Osinbajo Seeks N’Assembly’s Approval for N135.64bn Virement for Priority Projects 

By James Emejo in Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Thursday requested the approval of the National Assembly for virement of funds totalling N135.64 billion to finance the federal government’s priority projects and programmes as contained in the 2017 Appropriation Act.

In his letter dated July 18, 2017, and addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, and read on the House floor by the latter, Osinbajo made reference to the initial agreement between the executive and the legislature prior to the signing of the 2017 Appropriation Bill regarding some critical priority items which adequate provisions had not been made before its eventual passage into law.

The agreement, however, permitted the executive to submit a virement proposal to the National Assembly for consideration.

Details later…