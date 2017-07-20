Olusanya: 9Mobile is Open to Willing Investors

Says Etisalat Group’s pullout will not affect service offerings

Emma Okonji

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officers of 9mobile, Mr. Boye Olusanya, wednesday said the recent change in brand identity would not in any way affect the quality service the telecoms company offers, just as 9mobile is open to any investor who is willing to invest heavily in the telecoms company.

Olusanya who addressed a press conference in Lagos yesterday, said 9mobile has reached a level where it is open to willing investors that are ready to invest in the company and make further changes in line with their goals and aspirations, which could include another name change.

He said the new brand name and logo would reflect on all its customer care centres and kiosks across the country, and that in no distant time, the centres and kiosks would be wearing new and attractive looks that would reflect the new brand identity of 9mobile. He however said the old Etisalat SIM cards would remain unchanged, and act as heritage for 9mobile. “We were known for our innovativeness, especially in data offering and we promise to maintain that standard with 9mobile and even rollout more promotional products that will benefit our esteem customers,” Olusanya assured customers.

He explained that the press conference was to launch its new brand identity and unveil its new logo.

With the migration to a new name and brand, 9mobile promises to sustain and continuously provide innovative and value-adding propositions which it has delivered since inception nine years ago, Olusanya said, adding that the vivacity of the brand will enable the company connect more with its subscribers especially the youths.

“In our 9 years of operations, we have remained at the forefront of innovation and take pride in consistently delivering superior experiences to our subscribers. We continue to establish meaningful partnerships with our customers and partners by providing platforms that support their goals and aspirations,” he said.

According to Olusanya, the new logo represents resilience and continuity, and also expresses the brand’s thoughts about the future, particularly of digital technology and its continued impact on communication and human interactions.

Being a number-themed logo, it reflects the network’s futuristic slant. The colour green, both its light and dark variants, reflects vibrancy, dynamism, life, and youth as well as the brand’s ‘Nigerianness’, Olusanya said.

Supporting the CEO’s statement, the Chief Finance Officer, 9mobile, Mrs. Funke Ighodaro, said: “The immediate focus of the business is to drive value for the benefit of its customers. The approach and timing of the rebranding is evidence of the agility and responsiveness of the business.”

The CEO explained further: “With the launch of our new brand, our commitment to providing our subscribers with best-in-class telecommunications services continues. We live in a digitalised world, and 9mobile is positioned to deliver more platforms, products and services using the power of technology.”

Presenting a demo about the future of 9mobile, the telecoms company said its key drivers would centre on three main pillars; Innovation, Digitally relevant to customers, and Redefining customers experience.